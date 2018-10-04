Delhi Confidential: A New Idol

The protestors held placards stating, “Salute Indu Malhotra”. The protestors held placards stating, “Salute Indu Malhotra”.

Ayyappa devotees hit the streets in the national capital on Wednesday, protesting against the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple. While the protestors made it clear that they were opposed to the apex court’s judgment, in their vociferous protest at Jantar Mantar it seemed like they had found another idol: Justice Indu Malhotra, the lone dissenting judge in the matter. The protestors held placards stating, “Salute Indu Malhotra”.

Missing Mystery

A prolific tweeter, Congress social media and digital communication chief Divya Spandana Ramya has curiously not tweeted since September 29, barring retweeting Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on Wednesday. Adding to that is the mysterious disappearance of her bio from her Twitter handle for some hours. The bio states that she handles social media and digital communications for the Congress. Divya, as also Randeep Surjewala, the party’s communication head, assert that reports that she has either quit or is sacked from the post are untrue. But the mystery surrounding Divya has only deepened as one gets to hear that she did not take the call from a top Congress leader who wanted to inquire about the sudden spurt of rumours.

Counting Calories

Diet weighed on the minds of some Supreme Court judges at the tea party hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan after the swearing-in of new Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday morning. One of the judges was heard jokingly asking another whether a fellow judge had eaten two samosas. Denials notwithstanding, the first judge apparently pulling the third one’s legs then added that the latter had eaten two samosas unmindful of the fact that he will have to sit on a chair for the rest of the day.

