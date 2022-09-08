scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Delhi Confidential: A Moving Gift

During his ongoing visit to Mongolia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been gifted a horse by Mongolia's President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. Singh had received another horse during his last visit to the country in 2018.

During his ongoing visit to Mongolia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been gifted a horse by Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. Singh had received another horse during his last visit to the country in 2018. While the current one — described as a “magnificent beauty” by the minister — is named Tejas, the last one was named Mangal, a “symbol of friendship between India and Mongolia”. Like last time, Singh would leave Tejas in Mongolia itself. The Defence Minister’s office says Mangal is “hale and hearty”.

Partners In Service

While it is not unusual to find couples in the bureaucracy, a husband and wife belonging to the same service and cadre, and serving at the Centre, is that usual. The National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign-2022 on Wednesday saw one such duo, both on dais. Arti Ahuja, a 1990-batch IAS officer currently serving as Secretary, Department of Fertiliser, addressed the event and informed state officials about availability of fertiliser, assuring them about ample supply available for the upcoming Rabi season. Her husband Manoj Ahuja, who is the Union Agriculture Secretary, spoke about the overall preparations for the ensuing crop season. Manoj Ahuja also praised Fertiliser Ministry officials for ensuring uninterrupted supply of fertiliser during the ongoing Kharif season despite the challenges posed by the war in Ukraine.

