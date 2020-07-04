Delhi Confidential: A Fine Balance

Amit Shah Amit Shah

From being speculated to have been off action not very recently, Home Minister Amit Shah appears to be handling too many things at the same time these days. After virtually taking charge of the coronavirus situation in Delhi-NCR, Shah recently held series of meetings on the situation of the pandemic in the country. Two days ago, he held a meeting with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in the backdrop of Chinese apps being banned. On Wednesday and Thursday, he met the J&K Lieutenant Governor Kashmir’s and the UT’s top bureaucrats, and on Friday held a high-level meeting over the impending flood situation during monsoons, with presentations from the Jal Shakti Ministry.

End Of The Road

Days after the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) put out a statement distancing itself from views expressed by Congress leader Sanjay Jha on the party’s position on Chinese intrusion, he has resigned as an office-bearer of the Shashi Tharoor-headed organisation. Jha was heading AIPC’s Mumbai chapter. The Congress had earlier dropped Jha as its spokesperson. While the party had assigned no reason for removing Jha last month, the action came days after he argued in an article that the party is hurtling towards political obsolescence.

Mission: Possible

A record 5 lakh stranded Indians have returned safely to India under the Vande Bharat Mission. The mission began on May 7, and in less than two months 5,03,990 stranded Indians from 137 countries, including from remote areas, have returned. Considering that the initial target to bring stranded Indians with compelling reasons was only 2 lakh, the government is portraying this as a significant achievement.

