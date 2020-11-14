Delhi Confidential: 404 pic not found

Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah’s profile picture was temporarily removed from his Twitter account on Thursday, causing a minor flutter in the ministry. The picture was removed on the basis of a copyright claim, which Twitter later clarified was due to an inadvertent error. It also duly restored on the account in its original form.

Celebrating Roots

With the government celebrating Ayurveda Day on Friday, South Block had instructed Indian embassies and high commissions to organise events to commemorate the occasion. From Ethiopia to Germany and Finland to Bhutan, Indian missions abroad organised online and offline programmes to talk about positives of ayurveda. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took keen interest in the celebrations.

Too Much on Plate

The minute-to-minute programme of official “inspection” of a general manager of a zonal railway, due to retire this month, has caused a flutter in the bureaucracy. The itinerary had all major places of tourism interest, such as a 200-year-old temple, museum, historical temple water body, relics from an old capital city, one of the oldest surviving amphitheatres in Asia. When contacted, the officer said that while such an itinerary might have been drawn by local officers, he carried out inspection as is required, and only visited the temple.

