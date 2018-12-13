Delhi confidential: Ministers missing

Ministers Missing

A day after the Assembly poll results, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu seemed to have got a little upset with the treasury benches on Wednesday after ministers failed to turn up for the scheduled Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting. Arriving at 10 am, Naidu realised no one had arrived. While Narendra Singh Tomar was in Bhopal, Vijay Goel was busy at a family wedding. Goel had apparently informed Naidu in writing about his absence. By the time Leader of the House Arun Jaitley arrived after being informed, Naidu had already adjourned the meeting and postponed it to Thursday.

Protocol Issue

The established protocol of only the Prime Minister speaking from the right of the stage was broken thrice over at the Partners Forum event in Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday. First, Tikhala Itaye, president of the African Youth and Adolescent Network spoke from that side of the dais despite frantic gestures from the SPG. Itaye was followed by the First Lady of Belize and Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister.

Smoggy Air App

During a hearing on air pollution in the Supreme Court, Justice Deepak Gupta remarked that during a recent trip to Shimla he had noticed that a mobile app showed air quality as “very poor” even though the parameters appeared to be normal. “I had not seen such clear blue sky in the last 10-15 years, and yet the app showed very poor,” he said. Justice Gupta added that he then noticed the app was sponsored by some air purifier makers, and wondered whether there was anything more to it.