Delhi confidential: Vaccine Right

Supreme Court judge Indira Banerjee

AS THE world prepares to administer the Covid-19 vaccine in the coming months, Supreme Court judge Indira Banerjee has said that access to the vaccine is a basic human right. Speaking in a webinar on human rights, Justice Banerjee said that the government must ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine and that the benefits of the vaccine cannot be confined only to developed nations.

Word Of Caution

SOCIAL MEDIA has been a platform for many leaders to express their difference of opinion. But it gets interesting when it is between leaders of the same ideology. Recently, one of the BJP national spokespersons was ticked off by a Sangh leader on democracy. BJP’s national spokesperson on economic affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal tweeted one of his articles, saying, “lack of reforms hurting India, mobocracy in the garb of democracy making reforms difficult”. Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convener of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, the economic wing of the RSS, then gave him a piece of advise. “I think BJP should avoid using these words. Despite having all good intentions, it may create confusion about BJP’s belief in democracy. Govt needs to develop capacity to take stakeholders views before bringing in new legislations & public debate on reforms is also a prerequisite,” he said, quote-tweeting Agarwal. Many in the BJP privately agreed with Mahajan as it came in the backdrop of BJP leaders publicly reaffirming their trust and commitment to democracy after Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s “too-much-democracy” remark.

Reference Point

AT A time there are several questions over procedures and precedences on the functioning of Parliament and standing committees, a new book written with a practitioner’s perspective is coming out. The book, written by Ravindra Garimella, Consultant, Lok Sabha Secretariat, also tells fascinating stories on the rituals and conventions in the lower house. Speaker Om Birla has written the foreword for it. Garimella’s 30 years of experience as a parliamentary officer appears to have helped him to deal with the topics with in-depth analysis and institutional memory. In the absence of many books on the practices and precedences in parliamentary functioning, this book could become a reference source, said officials at the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

