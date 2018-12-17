Delhi confidential: Changes in states

RAHUL GANDHI has been toying with the idea of effecting leadership changes in some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Assam. But the Assembly elections in the five states delayed the reshuffle. With the PCC chiefs of MP and Chhattisgarh taking over as chief ministers, he will now have to appoint new PCC presidents in these states, which means there will be more lobbying and balancing. Although Sachin Pilot is set to take over as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, he will continue as the PCC president at least till the Lok Sabha elections.

The Invite

Advertising

THE CONGRESS-TDP alliance may have faced a humiliating defeat in Telangana but it has not affected the new-found bonhomie between the two parties. Both Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath have invited TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the swearing-in ceremony on Monday. Naidu has accepted the invitation. It is not just Naidu, several top leaders of the opposition are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of Gehlot and Nath. Recently, the entire opposition was out in full strength to witness the oath taking of H D Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru. The Congress expects a similar turnout in Jaipur and Bhopal. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will attend all three swearing-in ceremonies in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively.

Success Stories

WHEN THE Pradhan mantri Jan Arogya Yojana completes 100 days later this month, the National Health Agency will release a coffee table book of 100 stories about how the world’s largest government health insurance programme changed the lives of India’s poor. The scheme was launched on September 23 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has so far seen 4.94 lakh hospital admissions throughout the country.