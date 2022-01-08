Delhi confidential: Prayers For The PM

Prayers For The PM

AFTER A host of ministers and BJP leaders performed rituals, including reciting the Mrityunjay Mantra, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long life after the security breach in Punjab, it was the turn of Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday. The minister turned up at Haji Ali Darah in Mumbai to pray for the Prime Minister’s safety and long life. He said similar prayers for the Prime Minister were also offered in various shrines, including Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi and Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The Fallen Soldiers

INDIAN HIGH Commissioner to Malaysia B N Reddy recently joined the Remembrance Day of 80th anniversary of Battle of Kampar in Perak held for the first time at the site – Green Ridge, Kampar. He laid a wreath to salute the fallen Indian soldiers under British Army during World War II in 1941-42. Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association (MAFSVA), led by Maj (retd) Baldev Singh, organised the event. The Malaya campaign of World War II saw Indian troops sacrificing their lives while defending Malaya region, which is the current day Malaysia. There is a plan for the Indian and Malaysian governments to set up a War Memorial at Kampar.

Vaccine Push

THE NATIONAL Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to Chief Secretaries of four states – Punjab, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Manipur – asking them to step up action on vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group. In his letters to the states, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has pointed out that while 22 per cent of the children in this category have already been vaccinated, the four states have the lowest vaccination in the country, with Punjab’s vaccination rate being as low as 1.3 per cent.