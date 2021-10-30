Delhi Confidential: Digital Drive

Digital Drive

Besides issues from his state, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu had another point to raise in his meetings during his recent visit to the national capital. Naidu, who was known as a technocrat CM, said he was one of the first chief ministers to emphasise on digitisation, which came as a great help during the pandemic. In 2016, a Naidu-headed panel had made a suggestion to the Centre to provide tax incentives and subsidies to boost digital transaction and make digital payments cheaper than cash. He proudly told those who met him that his advice was well ahead of time and could prepare the government, and the system, during the pandemic

Vigilance Replacement

The principal executive director, Vigilance, of the Railways Ministry, who is also the chief vigilance officer of Railways, was replaced earlier this week. The Railways put a joint secretary-level officer in the Vigilance department to look after the post for now. The development came on the second day of the Vigilance Awareness Week. Some officials say that by effecting the change during Vigilance Awareness Week, the top brass sent out a strong message. Incidentally, Principal Economic Adviser, Sanjeev Sanyal, had also called for a total overhaul of Vigilance organisation in the Railways.

Processing Delay

Central University, Jammu, awaits a full-time vice-chancellor more than three months after the Centre announced that IIIT-Jabalpur director Sanjeev Jain will be appointed to the post. Jain was among the 12 central university vice-chancellors who were appointed together by the Ministry of Education in July. It is learnt that a delay in processing the files pertaining to his release from the current post is holding up the process. Both IIIT-Jabalpur and Central University-Jammu come under the Union Ministry of Education.