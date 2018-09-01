Delhi confidential: Money-Back Policy

It has been almost two months since the Prakash Javadekar-led HRD Ministry announced the names of the six institutions of eminence. It has been almost two months since the Prakash Javadekar-led HRD Ministry announced the names of the six institutions of eminence.

All applicants for the Institution of Eminence status were asked to deposit Rs 1 crore as application fee. As per the regulations, in case an institute’s bid is not selected, the government is supposed to refund Rs 75 lakh. It has been almost two months since the Prakash Javadekar-led HRD Ministry announced the names of the six institutions of eminence. There is no clarity yet on whether the government will seek applications afresh to fill up the remaining 14 slots. Meanwhile, many of the 114 applicants which had paid Rs 1 crore are getting impatient. IIM Calcutta recently wrote to the UGC to refund Rs 75 lakh since it sees little hope of getting through.

Double Trouble

At a conference on energy cooperation attended by Minister of State for Power R K Singh and US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, the moderator, while introducing the guests, referred to them as “extinguished guests” instead of distinguished guests. The moderator repeated this after a while, referring to them again as extinguished guests, as everyone present had a hard time trying to keep their faces straight.

All-Woman Bench

The Supreme Court will have an all-woman bench hearing cases next week. As per the cause list, which is the list of business of the court for a day, a two-judge bench of Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee will sit on September 5 and 6 in court number 12. Justice Banerjee was elevated to the Supreme Court recently, and Justice Banumathi became a judge of the apex court in August 2014.

Names Galore

Nominations for Padma awards, the highest civilian awards, went up by more than 10,000 in less than a month. The Union Home Ministry had last month received 10,000 proposals. By the end of August, the number of nominations went up to 21,000. The government has fixed September 15 as the last date for nominations. Last year, there were nearly 35,000 nominations, of which 85 people were conferred with the awards.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App