Delhi Confidential

Letter Contest
There was some healthy competition among the women Lok Sabha members of the Congress for writing a letter to Speaker Om Birla, countering his claim about threat to PM Narendra Modi’s safety from Congress MPs in the House last week. Several women MPs expressed their wish to pen the letter but Karur MP S Jothimani was given the go ahead by the party’s leadership. Ten women MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, signed the letter.
Missed Target
Before Congress MP P Chidambaram initiated the discussion on the Budget in the Rajya Sabha, his party colleague Jairam Ramesh rose to say MoS, Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was not present in the House. It seems Ramesh could not spot Chaudhary among NDA MPs. Chairman C P Radhakrishnan informed him that the MoS was seated in the House. “You have to check your specs,” the Chairman said in a lighter vein.
House Matters
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s media interactions on Monday seemed to test the patience of his wife and party MP Dimple Yadav. As the MP couple stepped out of the House, a large group of reporters surrounded Akhilesh at Makar Dwar. The interaction continued for several minutes even after their car arrived. Dimple, approached by some reporters for comments, signalled towards her husband saying they can ask him as he was “going on and on”“. With a smile she climbed into her vehicle and waited for Akhilesh to join her.
