Delhi Confidential

Before Congress MP P Chidambaram initiated the discussion on the Budget in the Rajya Sabha, his party colleague Jairam Ramesh rose to say MoS, Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was not present in the House.

By: Express News Service
2 min readDelhiFeb 10, 2026 08:56 AM IST
jothimaniTen Congress women MPs, led by S Jothimani, wrote to Speaker Om Birla countering his remarks on PM Modi’s safety in the House. (Photo: Screengrab from Video on X/@ANI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Letter Contest

There was some healthy competition among the women Lok Sabha members of the Congress for writing a letter to Speaker Om Birla, countering his claim about threat to PM Narendra Modi’s safety from Congress MPs in the House last week. Several women MPs expressed their wish to pen the letter but Karur MP S Jothimani was given the go ahead by the party’s leadership. Ten women MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, signed the letter.

Missed Target
Before Congress MP P Chidambaram initiated the discussion on the Budget in the Rajya Sabha, his party colleague Jairam Ramesh rose to say MoS, Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was not present in the House. It seems Ramesh could not spot Chaudhary among NDA MPs. Chairman C P Radhakrishnan informed him that the MoS was seated in the House. “You have to check your specs,” the Chairman said in a lighter vein.

House Matters
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s media interactions on Monday seemed to test the patience of his wife and party MP Dimple Yadav. As the MP couple stepped out of the House, a large group of reporters surrounded Akhilesh at Makar Dwar. The interaction continued for several minutes even after their car arrived. Dimple, approached by some reporters for comments, signalled towards her husband saying they can ask him as he was “going on and on”“. With a smile she climbed into her vehicle and waited for Akhilesh to join her.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
On flagship skill scheme blacklist: Empty centres, claims, counter-claims, few takers
On flagship skill PMKVY scheme blacklist: Empty centres, claims, counter-claims, few takers
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pak U-turn on boycott threat, will play India
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people,' reveals childhood friend
Once the court grants permission, the way will be cleared for the CBFC's revising committee to review Jana Nayagan.
Jana Nayagan producer approaches HC seeking permission to withdraw writ petition against CBFC
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
EU warns Meta over blocking rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp
Meta Facebook Instagram down
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Kanika Tekriwal
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
MrBeast reveals how a bald eagle cost him 'millions' during his most ambitious yacht shoot
MrBeast at The Tonight Show
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
British traveller on Delhi Metro
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement