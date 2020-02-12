Delhi Confidential: Missing After Debacle

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On a day the BJP suffered a rout in Delhi Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah, who had led the party’s campaign from the front, was conspicuous by his absence from the Lok Sabha. He did not show up even for the Finance Minister’s reply to the debate on the Union Budget. Notably, it was the Home Ministry’s Question Hour day in Lok Sabha, which Shah is very particular about attending. “Where is Amit Shah,” Opposition members sarcastically asked the BJP camp often during Tuesday’s proceedings.

Gang Talk

Has the Home Ministry and police identified any “Tukde Tukde Gang”? Have they drawn up any list of leaders and members of this purported gang? Are they contemplating any action against members of the gang? These queries were posed by Congress members Jasbir Singh Gill (MP from Khadoor Sahib) and Vincent Pala (Shillong) through a starred question in Lok Sabha. “No such information has been brought to the notice of the government by any law enforcement agency,” the government’s brief written reply stated. But lack of information notwithstanding, it is sure to remain in political discourse, as will be the ostensible “Khan Market Gang”.

Ready To Propagate

The BJP has got Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in both Houses of Parliament printed as a small booklet to give it maximum reach. The booklet, published by Balasubramanyam Kamarsu, secretary of BJP Parliamentary Party office, has been distributed to party MPs in order to let them use it during the 19-day recess of Parliament, starting Wednesday. The booklet even has empty pages for party MPs to jot down notes on the speech.

