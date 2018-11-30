Delhi Confidential: Socialism vs Capitalism

It was recently revealed that Jack Ma, China’s richest man and the country’s most prominent capitalist, is a member of the Communist Party of China. Asked for his reaction, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury first said he was not aware if Jack was actually a party member. He then added that Jack had turned out to be a very successful entrepreneur. “That shows the superiority of socialism over capitalism. How to use capitalism for socialism’s benefit,” said Yechury.

Shedding Light

Advertising

As the court of the Chief Justice of India saw a sudden power cut while it was hearing CBI Director Alok Verma’s petition on Thursday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta came to Attorney General K K Venugopal’s rescue. The AG was reading out a document when the lights went off. Mehta, who was seated next to Venugopal, switched on his cellphone torch and held it out so that the AG could continue reading. The power came back after a minute or so.

New Platform

After having been quite active on Twitter and Facebook, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made her debut on Instagram. She joined the social media platform on Tuesday as ‘mamataofficial’, the same handle that she uses on Twitter. The only post so far is of Mamata in her trademark white sari, taking a photograph of a river.

Seeking Relief

Following up on party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trinamool Congress MPs are planning to bring a private member’s Bill in the Rajya Sabha for including the chief minister’s relief fund as an approved CSR expenditure for private companies. Currently, there is tax exemption on contributions made to the PM’s relief fund, but not to the CM’s relief fund. The move, the party hopes, will also bring regional parties together.