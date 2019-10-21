Delhi Confidential: Double Role

Besides being a superstar in the Bengali film industry, Deepak Adhikari aka Dev is deftly wearing his other hat, that of a TMC MP from the state. Adhikary recently wrote to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, seeking construction of a Road Over Bridge over a level crossing in his constituency on cost-sharing basis between the Railways and state. Now, Goyal has written back to him saying a joint inspection with state authorities has found that the proposed alignment sought to use railway land which would affect further expansion plans of railways and so the state has been asked to propose a new alignment.

On The Cards

Advertising

Lutyens’s Delhi is set to see another Bhawan come up. The Gramin Vikas Bhawan will house all departments related to rural development under one roof. Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is going to lay the foundation of the building next week. The building, to come up at KG Marg, will have a big auditorium apart from the office complex. It is expected to be completed in two years. Once it is completed, the Rural Development ministry will move out of Krishi Bhawan.

Pre-poll Posturing

With Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana turning out to be a high-stakes battle, the Congress high command is yet to focus fully on Jharkhand where Assembly elections are due later this year. But the party is nevertheless playing mind games with the JMM with which it is in talks for a seat-sharing pact. The JMM is said to be bargaining hard. And the Congress is trying to flex muscles too before formally going to the negotiating table. The party will hold three rallies this week and ministers from Jharkhand are being invited to address them. The rallies will be in Bokaro on Monday, Jamtara on Tuesday and Jagannathpur on Wednesday. The idea is to energise the cadre as also send out a message to the JMM that it cannot take the Congress lightly.