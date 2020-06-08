Delhi Confidential: New Mission

Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali. Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali.

Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who joined Mayawati’s BSP after seeking ‘consent’ from the JD(S) leadership to contest from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, had a key role in forging the Congress- JD(S) alliance in Karnataka. Although he is part of the BSP in the Lok Sabha, his proximity with the Gowda family, especially former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is no secret. Ali has been in the national capital with a new mission — he wants to ensure Gowda’s presence in Parliament. He is using all his connections in the Congress and JD(S) to see that the Congress offers the seat to the former PM even without his party making a formal request.

Green Concerns

The pandemic seems to have prompted lawmakers to deal with environment issues on priority. At a time when MPs are refusing to travel to the national capital even to attend parliamentary panel meetings, YSRCP MP from Rajamahendravaram Margani Bharat came to Delhi for a project to protect the Godavari in his constituency in East Godavari district. He met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and got a project of Rs 416 crore by National Reserve Conservative Board Directive under his ministry approved. The project, which includes construction of sewage treatment plants and laying of outfall drains, has become all the more important in the Covid-19 era for his voters, Bharat told the minister.

Veterans Included

In the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 across the country and reports of shortage of hospital beds, the BSF and ITBP have opened all their hospitals for their retired personnel. In an order issued on Saturday, BSF and ITBP DG S S Deswal said that hospitals of the forces will also treat veterans suffering from Covid-19. Until now, these hospitals were reserved for serving personnel. The order comes at a time when the two forces have reported more than 600 cases of Covid infections in their ranks.

