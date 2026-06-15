Delhi Confidential: Gentle Reminder

Given that CRPF DG G P Singh is rather prompt in engaging on social media, some CRPF personnel have started reaching out to him on X. Earlier this week, a CRPF constable of the CoBra battalion, hailing from Kanpur, posted on social media a complaint he had lodged with a local police station, and requested Singh to follow up. Singh acknowledged the post but advised the jawan to send such requests for help through official channels. It is learnt that personnel have been told that the CRPF has a fully functional internal mechanism to deal with issues of jawans and officers and they must utilise it rather than going on social media.

Late Arrivals

WHILE THE Education Ministry continues to grapple with major challenges such as exam paper leaks and technical glitches in the On-Screen Marking system, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s office is believed to be dealing with a different internal problem: late arrival by staff members. According to sources, several staff members regularly come to work well after office hours begin, irking senior officials. In response, some seniors have reportedly shared photographs of empty desks and chairs in office WhatsApp groups as a way of highlighting the issue.

Zero Tolerance

DAYS AFTER a CBI operation that saw multiple Delhi Police personnel, including an inspector, getting arrested in a Rs 3 crore bribery case, Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha has directed the vigilance branch to activate its field officers and step up action against officers involved in dubious or unethical conduct. The move, an official said, is meant to send a clear message across the force: corruption won’t be tolerated and accountability will be visible and swift.