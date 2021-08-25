Delhi confidential: The Revival

NEARLY THREE years after it was set up, the Supreme Court is making renewed efforts to get its in-house think-tank – Centre for Research and Planning – up and running. The brainchild of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, CRP saw the exit of its handpicked team headed by Prof Mohan Gopal just months after it was set up. Under CJI N V Ramana, the court is said to have framed a fresh “Scheme for re-structuring and functioning of Centre for Research and Planning in Supreme Court of India” with a detailed mandate and hiring plan. Apart from research, the CRP will also focus now on outreach that will include explaining key decisions of the SC as well as its contributions to law and justice, and on the working of courts.

The Deadline

THE GOVERNMENT has set a deadline for filling all faculty vacancies across centrally-funded higher education institutions. The Education Ministry has been putting up embarrassing data on faculty vacancies in almost every Parliament session in response to questions asked by MPs. In the recent Monsoon Session, the ministry informed Parliament that 14 of the 44 central universities have more than 40% vacancy in teaching positions. These include Delhi University and Allahabad University with the latter having more than 70% vacant teaching posts. On Tuesday, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare wrote to heads of all IITs, IIMs, NITs and central universities asking them to recruit teachers against vacant positions, especially reserved positions. For this, Khare set a year’s deadline that ends on September 4, 2022..

Spreading The Message

TWO YEARS ago, along with top Bollywood stars, the cast of popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the interaction, he talked about the ‘Change Within’ campaign, to encourage entertainment stars to promote Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals in their movies and TV shows. The popular TV cast has been roped in, again. This time to spread an important public health message: that people should embrace Covid-19 vaccination and reduce vaccine hesitancy. In fact, after the show started televising these messages, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been prompt to share them on social media platforms.