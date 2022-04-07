Delhi Confidential: Old Habit

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani, a Senior Advocate, on Wednesday rose to counter Congress leader P Chidambaram’s criticism of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 tabled in the House by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During the course of his impassioned speech, Jethmalani got so carried away that he addressed Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was presiding over the House, as “My Lord”. Quickly realising his mistake, Jethmalani apologised, saying that it was an old habit from working in the courts.

Between The Lines

THE UNION Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pension is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to prevent corruption, its Minister of State Jitendra Singh said in Lok Sabha, much to the wonder of several members. Elaborating, Singh said that with AI, it was possible to analyse a petition and see if there is “something more”. It can read between the lines, he said. While no one in the House probed the minister further, some MPs were later heard joking that this could be news even to the ministry’s officials.

Birthday Barb

CONGRESS LEADER Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took potshots at the BJP by posting a page of the party Constitution and asking if the party really believed in it. “Happy birthday BJP! You turn 42 today. Isn’t it time to start living up to your own Constitution? There seems to be nothing on its first page that you actually believe in or practice…. Or was even this document one of your fabled jumlas?” Tharoor posted on Twitter. The first page of the BJP Constitution says, among other things, that the party shall bear true faith and allegiance to the principles of socialism, secularism and democracy.