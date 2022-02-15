Delhi Confidential: Crash Course

LOK SABHA recently witnessed spats between ministers and MPs from Tamil Nadu over the language to be used to answer questions in Parliament. Some ministers may have irked the MPs from the southern states with their insistence on speaking in Hindi only, but Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw appears to be different. Before the Budget session got adjourned for the recess, Vaishnaw took help from a fellow Rajya Sabha MP to learn a bit of Tamil. He got DMK MP Tiruchi Siva to write down a few lines with their meanings so that he can learn a bit before the Budget session resumes. These include Vanke (come in), Thalaivar (leader), Ukkarunga (please be seated) and Sapdunga (have your food). Vaishnaw has got the paper on top of his files on his office table, and makes it a point to learn them. He appears keen on winning some hearts in the south.

Poetic Thread INDIAN AMBASSADOR to Madagascar and Comoros Islands, Abhay Kumar, who has been advocating for greater engagement with the western Indian Ocean region, is a published poet. He is now going to come up with a book of a poem, titled “Monsoon”. Kumar said it is a poem of 150 stanzas that follows the path of monsoon from Madagascar to Srinagar, weaving Indian Ocean islands and the Indian subcontinent into one poetic thread. It is expected to be published this month-end by Sahitya Akademi. Check Out Express Premium Conjugality in Satyajit Ray’s Film – romancing the humane way

An Expert Explains: Politics and history in Goa

Vaishnaw: 'Across world, people say more accountability on social media' Click here for more Total Recall CHARGES OF falsification of records against a medical college whose quota of MBBS seats was increased and then withdrawn following a surprise inspection had Supreme Court recall the Bollywood hit Munnabhai MBBS on Monday. “This is a case where in a paediatric ward, all children were admitted without any problems! Have you seen Munnabhai MBBS, Mr Counsel? How did the hospital have fake patients?…” asked Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a two-judge bench, as he set aside the Bombay High Court order which gave the college option to either agree to a re-inspection or to approach appellate authorities. The college had chosen the first option which was challenged by the National Medical Commission in the top court.