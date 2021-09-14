Delhi confidential: Lines Open

WHILE CONGRESS is yet to take a final call on the induction of poll strategist Prashant Kishor into the party, one gets to hear that it has opened a channel of communication with firebrand CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar. If sources are to be believed, Kumar had a meeting with Rahul Gandhi and two Congress leaders with a JNU connection acting as intermediary. Kumar, who rose to fame as president of JNU Students Union, is said to be unhappy with the CPI for several reasons. Sources said he wants to play an important role in Bihar politics. The big question is what the Congress can offer Kanhaiya apart from a meaty organisational role.

Change In Air

WHEN HOME Minister Amit Shah reached Gujarat to attend the swearing-in ceremony of new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, he was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the flight. Khattar’s presence has got many party leaders amused. The changes in Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Gujarat have rekindled hopes in a section of Haryana BJP for a leadership change in that state as well. Many party leaders were wondering whether the topic came up for discussion between Khattar and Shah.

Juggling Roles

ENVIRONMENT MINISTER Bhupender Yadav has been a busy man these days, donning several hats. On behalf of his party, Yadav had to rush to Ahmedabad on Sunday to handle the change of guard. After remaining engaged in political work well past midnight, Yadav caught an early morning flight back on Monday to attend his scheduled meeting with John Kerry, US Special Envoy on Climate, who arrived here late Sunday.

No VIP Treatment

UNION MINISTER Shobha Karandlaje gave a pleasant surprise to fellow passengers on an Air India flight from Bengaluru to Hyderabad on Sunday, when she refused special treatment. This happened when, ahead of take-off, the plane had to return to the parking bay due to a technical problem. The airline officials requested the minister to get off the flight and wait in the VIP lounge till further arrangements were made. However, Karandlaje refused the offer and asked the officials to make necessary arrangements for all passengers. The officials had to ensure that every passenger got similar treatment and arranged another flight for all to Hyderabad.