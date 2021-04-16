Delhi Confidential: Difficult Times

THE COVID-19 situation in the Supreme Court continued to be grim with Justice M R Shah announcing in the middle of a hearing on Thursday that he had been intimated that his entire staff, who were handling his virtual hearings, had tested positive. The bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud then took a break from hearing. When it reassembled, Justice Chandrachud said: “Brother [Justice Shah] is just looking after the situation at home. Hopefully, things will settle down.” Justice Shah said: “These are difficult times.” The bench went ahead with the hearing of the matter it was seized of when it took the break. The rest of the scheduled matters were not taken up. A number of employees in the SC Registry had tested positive earlier this week.

Sports Break

AS AUSTRALIAN, Indian and French foreign ministers gathered on Wednesday for a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue, there was chatter and banter among them about sports. Obviously, cricket, tennis and cycling were among the sports which the three ministers talked about. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar referred to players from Afghanistan, particularly Rashid Khan, as one of the finds from the IPL.

French Honour

THE FRENCH embassy this week conferred the prestigious award – “Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres” — on Guneet Monga, producer of ‘Lunchbox’ and ‘Pagglait’ for her contribution to cinema and commitment to gender equality. The award was given to her by visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.