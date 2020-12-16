Delhi Confidential: Protest, Responsibly

Dr V K Paul

Both the democratic right to protest and adhering to Covid-19 measures should go hand in hand, according to Dr V K Paul, member, NITI Aayog. On Tuesday, Dr Paul was asked on steps undertaken by the Health Ministry regarding the risk of Covid-19 infection spreading at the farmers’ protest site on the boundaries of Delhi. “I can only say that the government has been sending messages that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour should be followed at the protest. We cannot be complacent during the pandemic; that is my only appeal,” he said. “The democratic processes should go on. However, at the same time, as there is a dangerous situation, it is our responsibility to protect ourselves and others present at the protests.”

Testing Times

Tuesday evening saw a lot of confusion among candidates preparing for JEE (Main) 2021. A document titled ‘Information Bulletin’ for the entrance test was uploaded on the official website of the National Testing Agency, which conducts JEE (Main). Based on dates mentioned in this document, several news websites carried reports on the examination schedule. However, a few hours later, the bulletin was taken down and the Ministry of Education started denying the news reports. Officers in the ministry claim that the NIC had uploaded a dummy document for testing purposes, which was mistaken for the actual exam bulletin by candidates and news reporters.

Turning A Page

Former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi will be a special guest at the launch of the book ‘Yashasvi Bharat’, a compilation of speeches by RSS sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat, on December 19. A 1978-batch Rajasthan cadre retired IAS officer, Mehrishi demitted office in August this year. RSS sahsarakaryavah Krishna Gopal will launch the book.

