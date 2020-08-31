Delhi Confidential: Not For Now

Justice Arun Mishra.

Keeping In mind the Covid-19 situation and the suffering it has caused, Justice Arun Mishra, who is set to retire on September 2, declined to attend a virtual farewell organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association as per tradition. Requesting that he be excused, Justice Mishra wrote to the SCBA President and senior advocate Dushyant Dave, promising to pay the Bar a visit when the situation normalises.

Wait And Watch

The Supreme Court had announced last week that it is set to restart physical hearing of at least 1,000 cases on a trial basis from September 1. Keeping in mind social distancing, officials had redesigned seating in some courtrooms. However, sources indicate that few lawyers have consented to appearing in court next week. If the turnout remains low, the court could call off physical hearings for now.

For Nutrition

As one of the solutions to malnutrition, the Ministry of Women and Child Development is now pushing the development of kitchen gardens. “Poshan ke liye Paudhe” is now being envisioned as a means to tackle malnutrition by growing “nutrient-filled” fruits and vegetables. The kitchen gardens are proposed at anganwadi centres in villages and towns to begin with. The announcement comes at the onset of September, which is celebrated as National Nutrition Month in the country, and will be a part of a number of events planned by the Ministry, which will mostly be virtual.

