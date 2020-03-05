Delhi Confidential: Prevention Better

Home Minister Amit Shah Home Minister Amit Shah

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about his decision to not participate in Holi milan programme in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, his Cabinet colleagues, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan also cautioned their followers on the social media platform to avoid crowded places such as Holi milan, especially popular in northern India. Shah, in fact, has cancelled his mega-rally planned in Hyderabad on March 15 to drum up support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. President Ram Nath Kovind announced on Twitter that the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as a precautionary measure, has also decided against holding the traditional Holi gathering this year.

Trip In Question

Preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brussels are underway. The India-EU summit is likely to take place on March 13. But with a recent case of coronavirus detected in an EU office in Brussels, officials are assessing the situation. COVIND-19 may play a spoiler.

Gripping Script

The Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday striking down the Reserve Bank of India’s circular that banned banking services for cryptocurrency had the legal community in splits. A 180-page judgment on whether the regulator’s ban was proportionate could seem dry and tedious but instead reads like a movie script because of the ingenious subheads. The verdict, penned by Justice V Ramasubramanian, has seven subheads — starting with The Story Line and then The Setting, brings in a Flashback, adds Background Score (of petitioners), discusses the Script (of RBI), explaining the Unfolding of the Plot, and ends with Climax.

