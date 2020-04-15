Delhi Confidential: Medicine On Post

IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

While telemedicine guidelines were issued to deal with the situation arising out of most hospitals getting out of bounds for routine OPD consultations, the issue of ensuring timely availability of life-saving drugs during the lockdown has got a new helping hand from India Post. After receiving public feedback about difficulty in supply of life-saving drugs to people who used to source it from their family members living in big cities, IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is learnt to have got India Post to take it on priority to deliver medicines through Speed Post during this period.

Glaring Omission

As many as 24 IAS officers of 1988 batch have been empanelled as Secretaries to the Government of India. One omission, however, stood out: that of Kerala cadre officer Gyanesh Kumar. The Kashmir division Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs has been in the thick of things since Amit Shah became Home Minister. He was not only involved in framing of the J&K Reorganisation Act, which led to abrogation of special status under Article 370 and 35A, but was also entrusted by the Home Minister the responsibility to form the Trust overseeing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. But the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has not empanelled Gyanesh Kumar even for an equivalent post. Although he may figure in the next empanelment exercise, his name being ignored in the first list has got tongues wagging in the power corridors. The Home Minister is part of the ACC, which is headed by the Prime Minister.

Withdrawal Order

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday asked the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) to withdraw the office memorandum that asked officers/staff of DoCA to inform regarding their unwillingness/continuation of services in the department till April 20, so that necessary action may be taken for relieving such officials. When the matter came to the notice of Paswan, he immediately ordered to withdraw the said memorandum. “Secretary, DoCA, has been instructed to withdraw this OM and issue clarification. Offices shall continue to function as per MHA & DoPT orders during lockdown,” the minister tweeted with a snapshot of the memorandum.

