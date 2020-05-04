Delhi Confidential: Setting Standards

BJP chief J P Nadda BJP chief J P Nadda

The lockdown has halted political activities and political workers at the national level guess that mobilisation activity is likely to remain subdued for another two months, after which public gatherings may spring back to life. However, J P Nadda, who was appointed BJP chief a couple of months before the lockdown kicked in, has not halted his political work. He is learnt to have addressed party workers through more than 100 video-conferences. He has also used audio bridge mechanism to interact with 4 lakh party workers during the 40 days of lockdown. This has got other office-bearers taking the cue and continuing their party work.

The Congress is concerned that many of its office-bearers and leaders are not disseminating — in other words sharing — the content put out by the party’s social media department on its platforms on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Sources said AICC general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal has written to all MPs, national office-bearers, state Congress presidents, CLP leaders, general secretaries and in-charges of states, telling them that it is essential to share the content on their personal handles. It has decided that state social media departments will compile data of the social media handles of all state leaders and their reach for the party’s message. Venugopal and AICC social media department head Rohan Gupta will analyse the reports and feedback will be submitted to the Congress president.

India’s lead counsel at the International Court of Justice Harish Salve, who argued the case pertaining to Kulbhushan Jadhav, pointed out one challenge. That he was not very happy with the hotels in The Hague. He said there were no decent hotels in the Dutch city, and confessed that he needed a hotel with a gym. He revealed this in a light-hearted quip during an online interaction on Saturday organised by a lawyers’ forum associated with the RSS.

