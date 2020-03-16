Delhi Confidential: Pet Issue

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

AMID THE Covid-19 scare, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter on Sunday to dispel fears about the effect of the virus on pets. The minister wrote that “there is no evidence that pets such as dogs and cats can transmit” the virus. He added “it’s still a good idea to wash your hands well with soap and water after playing with your pets!” The post had a photo of the minister playing with his three pet dogs — Leo, Junior and Skippy.

A Reminder

FORMER TRINAMOOL Congress MP Sugata Bose has express anguish that Lok Sabha “has not cared to take note of the passing” of his mother Krishha Bose, who was a member of the 11th, 12th and 13th Lok Sabha. In a letter to Speaker Om Birla, he said her biographical details were provided to the Speaker’s Secretariat a day after she died on February 22. The letter said she was the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs from 1999 to 2004, a renowned author, educationist, and “principal upholder of the glorious legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as chairperson of Netaji Research Bureau until her death”. The letter urged the Speaker not to read her obituary notice in the Lok Sabha “as it would be meaningless ritual and not show genuine respect to the departed soul”. In her final days, “she had been disheartened… to witness the assault on the values of parliamentary democracy that she held dear”, it added.

Taking Precautions

WITH ONLY six two-judge benches sitting in the Supreme Court from March 16, when it will reopen after Holi vacations, the workload of these benches have also been cut down. Each bench will deal with with only 12 cases as per the causelist put out on Sunday. Non-essential visits to the top court have been discouraged and entry of casual visitors restricted until further orders. The guided tour of the court has been suspended and entry to the court museum stopped.

