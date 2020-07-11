Delhi confidential: Leadership Question?

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will have a Zoom meeting with party Lok Sabha MPs on Saturday morning. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will have a Zoom meeting with party Lok Sabha MPs on Saturday morning.

BJP president J P Nadda has had several rounds of meetings with party MPs and MLAs in the last few days. Now the Congress is set to do the same. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will have a Zoom meeting with party Lok Sabha MPs on Saturday morning. There is no special agenda for the meet, it is learnt, and it could be on the political situation and other issues. Sonia is expected to ask the MPs about the coronavirus situation in their respective states and take suggestions from them on the Congress’s future course of action. Some MPs, however, hope she would give an indication on the leadership uncertainty in the party.

Translation Talks

While the Centre wants to promote use of official language Hindi and has Rajbhasha divisions/officers for this purpose, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has directed House committee branches to use Google Translator for translation purposes. The direction was issued after a recent meeting by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with House officers. Now Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, of BJD, has written to Birla, asking him to intervene in the matter and get the instructions modified. “Confidentiality aspect of the Committee Reports may be compromised due to data leakage/theft as many a times Committees, especially Defence, External Affairs, Public Accounts Committee etc. deal with…sensitive issues while preparing draft report… Without accuracy in translation by Google, unlike trained personnel of Lok Sabha Secretariat, [it] would undermine sanctity of the Committee reports,” he has written.

Some Kudos

The Election Commission’s decision to allow voters aged 65 and above to vote via postal ballots had attracted some opposition from political parties. But there are voices of support, too. This week, the EC received a letter from a Hyderabad-based NGO, which thanked the Commission on behalf of senior citizens’ organisations for the decision. The postal ballot facility, the NGO said, would help increase turnout among senior citizen voters. Last month, EC had decided to reduce the cut-off age for senior citizen voters from 80 to 65 years to avail the postal ballot facility, as the Home Ministry has notified them as a group vulnerable to coronavirus.

