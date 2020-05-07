Delhi Confidential: Tough Taskmaster

S S Deswal S S Deswal

With coronavirus cases rising in the forces, and the situation particularly bad in the BSF, the paramilitary force’s chief, S S Deswal, has taken note of poor fitness of some senior officers. In an order issued by the training directorate of BSF, all frontier headquarters have been asked to nominate the most obese DIG in their ranks for a weight-loss programme. These officers will be sent to the ITBP Academy in Mussourie for a rigorous training in physical fitness. Deswal, D-G of ITBP, currently holds additional charge of BSF. A fitness enthusiast, he has conducted similar drills in ITBP in the past to get his officers in shape.

Fare Or Unfair?

The Centre may have more or less weathered a political storm by saying that it is bearing 85 per cent of the cost of running Shramik Special trains, but murmurs are still on within a section of Railway bureaucracy on whether the transporter could have absorbed the financial hit of the remaining 15 per cent or passed it on to the Finance Ministry. In their informal WhatsApp groups, key officers, and even retired top bureaucrats, have criticised the move to charge fares and have expressed doubts over the rationale behind the “85-15” calculation. While arguments have been put forth both for and against the move, there seems to be consensus among officials that the decision to charge sleeper class fares from the passengers came from the top.

No Judging This Cut

At an online farewell organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Justice Deepak Gupta, who retired on Wednesday, thanked his colleagues, lawyers and family members for their support through his tenure. He left everyone chuckling when, at last, he specially thanked his wife Poonam Gupta for giving him a haircut for the event so that he could look presentable.

