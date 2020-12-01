Delhi Confidential: Welcome On Board

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Due to the pandemic, newly elected members of Rajya Sabha took their oath in the chamber of the House for the second time this year. If the House is not in session, new members usually take oath in the Chairman’s chamber. But like in July, to maintain distancing norms the 10 elected members were administered oath in the House chamber itself on Monday, so that they can start participating in Parliamentary committee meetings even before the next session starts. There have been considerations of not holding a winter session of the Upper House this year, but it is not certain yet. Welcoming the elected members, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that as the House of Elders, “it is imperative to maintain high standards of conduct which adds to the decency, dignity and decorum of the House”.

Steering Secretariat

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday appointed retired IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh as the new Secretary General of Lok Sabha. Singh was holding the post of Secretary. His appointment will be on contract for a year – from December 1 to November 30, 2021. He will succeed Snehlata Shrivastava, whose term ended on Monday. Birla has appointed Shrivastava as Honorary Officer of the House (Lok Sabha) with effect from December 1.

Dissent Note

India on Monday once again stood up against China’s Belt and Road Initiative at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. India has been the dissenter at the joint statement for the last three years. Other SCO member-countries, including Pakistan and Russia, have supported Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pet project.

