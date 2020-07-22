Delhi Confidential: Covid Back In Focus

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

The pandemic has again halted political activities that the BJP had resumed in poll-bound Bihar. The party had begun groundwork as the situation seemed under control, but the surge in cases led to another lockdown. The national leadership has advised the state not to drop the ball in the party’s political and social activities. So the Bihar leaders are back in virtual mode. State president Sanjay Jaiswal and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had a video meeting with district presidents to take stock of the situation. It was on their feedback that these leaders advised Health Minister Mangal Pandey to provide more ventilators and asked the government to increase funds for meals provided to the poor. The government is getting 264 more ventilators this week.

In The Works

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is coming out with a book. Titled The India Way, the book published by HarperCollins is due to be out in early September. Jaishankar was working on it after he retired as foreign secretary, and has finished it after two years.

Special Welcome

Leading by example to dispel the stigma around Covid-19, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay Oka welcomed Mary Josephine, a court employee who reported back to work on Tuesday after recovering from the infection. Senior judges and registry officials stood at the court entrance to welcome her. Justice Oka wished her well and handed her a rose. The Chief Justice is said to be keeping track of the health of court staff and members of the lower judiciary who have contracted the virus.

