Delhi Confidential: New CWC Picks

A MONTH after the Congress at its Udaipur shivir decided to give 50 per cent representation to those aged below 50 at all levels, including the CWC, party chief Sonia Gandhi Thursday inducted four new members into the CWC but age clearly was not a consideration. It was rather a mix of caste calculations, loyalty and inner-party accommodation. Former Rajya Sabha MP T Subbarami Reddy, who was made a permanent invitee, is 79. He was rewarded for his loyalty. His induction is also aimed at sending a message to the influential Reddy community. Kumari Selja, who was made a CWC member, is close to Sonia. She was recently replaced as Haryana Congress chief with a close associate of Bhupinder Singh Hooda. A former Rajya Sabha MP, she also did not get renominated. Ajay Kumar Lallu, who was made a special invitee, is the only one among the four who is under 50. The 42-year-old had to be accommodated since he was asked to resign as UP Congress chief after the Assembly election loss. Abhishek Singhvi, a Rajya Sabha MP and noted lawyer, is the party’s go to man for everything legal. With Sonia and Rahul Gandhi facing ED heat in the National Herald case, his entry into the CWC shows the party’s increasing reliance on him.

