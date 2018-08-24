Delhi Cconfidential: Rare Tweet

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Congress president Rahul Gandhi

IT WAS one of those rare occasions when the official handle of the ruling party quoted a tweet from the opposition Congress party — that too with multiple photos of its president Rahul Gandhi. The official Twitter handle of the Congress posted four pictures of Rahul in Germany with the caption “The many facets of Rahul Gandhi #Bundestag”. Within hours, @BJP4India quoted the tweet with the remark “Even we couldn’t resist retweeting this ;)” While many tweets in the thread ridiculed Rahul, there were some trying tit for tat, posting pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on different occasions.

Rakhi Ties

Four months after announcement of alliance with INLD in Haryana, BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday at her residence in New Delhi tied a rakhi on INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala’s wrist and accepted his invitation to share the stage with INLD leaders to address the “Samman Divas” rally in Sonipat to mark the 105th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal next month. About 16 years ago, Mayawati had tied rakhi on the wrist of senior BJP leader Lalji Tandon —- who was appointed Governor of Bihar two days ago —- when she was CM of UP with BJP support and Tandon was a minister in the state cabinet. After the alliance fell apart, sources said, Mayawati stopped tying rakhi on Tandon. Sources said that Mayawati had tied a rakhi on senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi when she had first taken oath as CM with BJP support in 1995. She did not tie rakhi on these BJP leaders when she was not in alliance with the saffron party.

Report Saga

In March 2018, the Union cabinet had granted the ‘second and final extension’ to the Justice G Rohini Commission that is working on sub-categorisation of OBCs, a politically significant report for the BJP’s plans to win over the non-dominant OBC groups. In June, the cabinet once again approved ‘the final extension of the term’ of the commission, citing the need to go through a huge amount of data. This time, when yet another extension was granted until November 2018, the written order was careful to avoid use of the word ‘final extension’, lending credence to the many theories about the BJP’s plans keep the report in abeyance for now and cash in on it on the eve of Lok Sabha polls 2019.

