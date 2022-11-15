Delhi Confidential: Like, Er, Un-like

A play on words by a Congress social media team member on Twitter received an unlikely ‘like’ from Union minister Hardeep Puri, who was at the receiving end of the tweet. Puri, on a visit to J&K, tweeted a photo from BJP’s Srinagar’s office with the lines “kamal ka phool, kamaal ka phool, vikas ka phool…” Congress social media tech head Prashant Pratap Singh responded by rhyming Puri’s name with “bhel puri, pani puri, aloo puri” and asked if the “sycophancy” was complete — or “poori”. This tweet seemed to have been inadvertently liked by Puri’s official account, before being un-liked later.

Pushing, Prodding

The PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration will be given out to initiatives by departments/ministries on April 21, 2023, on the occasion of Civil Services Day. There are various categories for which entries can be registered on a website up to November 28. However, it turns out the bureaucracy is dragging its feet in this. For instance, the category Innovations (General) has eight awards, two each for Central and state-level innovations and four for district-level innovations, but only five nominations have been received so far. The Department of Administrative Reforms has started sending out multiple reminders and requests to ministries to encourage their staff to participate and file nominations. The awards will be given out by the Prime Minister.

Left In Lurch By Leave

With many Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel on leave, the NIA has had to change its plans for the “No Money For Terror” ministerial conference, being organised in New Delhi this week. Originally, close to 100 CAPF personnel were attached by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to NIA for smooth conduct of this meet. The NIA now has requested the ministry to direct CAPFs to send suitable substitutes for officers on leave.