Delhi Confidential: Back Home

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who returned to the country Tuesday after 10 days, will not be able to attend the Parliament proceedings. Party leaders said they will have to undergo home quarantine for a week. They will not miss much, since there is a buzz that Lok Sabha will be adjourned sine die on Wednesday. Sonia, accompanied by Rahul, had left the country on September 12, two days before the monsoon session began, for her annual medical check-up. In their absence, the party’s top leadership had met on Monday and announced an elaborate agitational programme on the issue of the farm Bills.

Brazil Connection

India’s newly-appointed ambassador to Brazil Suresh K Reddy on Monday presented his credentials to Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. Reddy, who has earlier served as India’s ambassador to Iraq and envoy to ASEAN, was until recently an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. Reddy recalled Bolsonaro’s visit to India in January as chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations. “A relationship of convergence and infinite opportunities!” he tweeted on Tuesday.

High Praise

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal is said to be happy with the officers. In a meeting on Tuesday, officers said, Goyal was all praise for the railway bureaucracy for doing well on every front during and after the lockdown, despite the pandemic. Officers said the minister apparently remarked to the effect that he was pleasantly surprised to note such capabilities of railway employees to deliver tough tasks in tough times.

