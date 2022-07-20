Delhi Confidential: Protest Camaraderie

Gearing up for protests on July 21, the day Congress president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate, the party has reached out to other Opposition parties requesting them to show solidarity. MPs of the Congress may stage a protest in Parliament while senior party leaders will assemble at the AICC headquarters, 24, Akbar Road. At a meeting of Opposition leaders on Monday, sources said, Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh requested the other parties to join the July 21 protest and also the one against price rise and GST rates hike in Parliament on Tuesday. Many Opposition MPs did join the protest at the Gandhi Statue on Tuesday.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out! Buy now