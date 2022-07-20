Delhi Confidential: Protest Camaraderie

July 20, 2022 3:43:33 am
Gearing up for protests on July 21, the day Congress president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate, the party has reached out to other Opposition parties requesting them to show solidarity. MPs of the Congress may stage a protest in Parliament while senior party leaders will assemble at the AICC headquarters, 24, Akbar Road. At a meeting of Opposition leaders on Monday, sources said, Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh requested the other parties to join the July 21 protest and also the one against price rise and GST rates hike in Parliament on Tuesday. Many Opposition MPs did join the protest at the Gandhi Statue on Tuesday.
Change Of Mind
On Monday when the NDA allies assembled for nomination fling by their vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, the members of rebel Shiv Sena group (those who have joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp) wanted to be with them. According to sources, the MPs belonging to the rebel group were too eager to accompany Dhankhar during the nomination filing. Sources said it was only when they were pointed out that accompanying the NDA candidate before getting recognition as a separate group in the Lok Sabha or by the Election Commission could be taken as a violation of the party’s direction and they could face action under the anti-defection law that the plan was dropped.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key catalyst’
GTU to offer 4 engg courses in Gujarati medium
Principal transferred over ‘sexually harassing’ student booked in Surat
Arvind Kejriwal to announce first ‘guarantee scheme’ of AAP in Surat tomorrow
Over 3 times more women in part-time jobs than men: National Statistical Office
Gujarat to purchase 11 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine
For Urban Cooperative Banks , RBI chalks out 4-tier regulatory framework
Philanthropy network GivingPi eyes raising $1 bn a year by 2030
Forest dept tests mechanised scarecrows to keep herds of elephants away from farms
Floods damaged standing crop across 1.35L hectare in Vidarbha, says Fadnavis
CBI arrests 2 ex-promoters of DHFL, gets 8-day custody
In poll year, Centre proposes tribal status for Himachal’s Sirmaur region