Delhi Confidential: Haryanvi Touch

CONGRESS MP Shashi Tharoor often has people reaching for their English dictionary, thanks to his impressive vocabulary. On Sunday, he took to Twitter to celebrate Priya Malik’s win at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Hungary. Interestingly, he ended his tweet with a line from the Aamir Khan’s Dangal. In the film, Khan, who plays Mahavir Singh Phogat, says, “Maari chhoriya chhoro se kam hai ke (my girls are no less than boys).” Tharoor tweeted this Haryanvi line to praise Malik.

Quota Push

THE EDUCATION Ministry, for the past two years, had been pushing centrally-run higher education institutions to implement reservation in faculty recruitment. Last year, both IITs and IIMs, after receiving government’s letter on the same, had sought exemption from teacher reservation. However, the ministry is not relenting. This year, it has already sent two letters – in February and July – to all the higher education institutions in its jurisdiction. Institute heads confirmed it is unusual for the ministry to send reminders so frequently on this issue.

Time Lost

PARLIAMENT WITNESSED several disruptions in the first week of the ongoing Monsoon Session because of the Pegasus controversy and fuel price rise. According to Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the Upper House recorded 32.2 per cent productivity, and witnessed disruptions on various issues amounting to a cumulative loss of 15 hours and 46 minutes. It managed to make up for lost time by sitting late beyond the scheduled time or by skipping lunch recess for 1 hour and 12 minutes.