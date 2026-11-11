Delhi Confidential: Congress reshuffle likely soon; Supreme Court air purifiers set for overhaul

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There is growing curiosity among Congress leaders over the proposed reshuffling of AICC secretaries. Senior leaders of the party, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have already ‘interviewed’ around 200 probable candidates for the key posts over the past few weeks. Those eyeing the posts have been enquiring from senior party leaders about the official announcement on the reshuffle. Sources say the announcement can come any time over the next few days.