Delhi Confidential: Congress reshuffle likely soon; Supreme Court air purifiers set for overhaul

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: Congress leaders await the much-anticipated reshuffle of AICC secretaries after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interviewed around 200 potential candidates, while the CPWD has begun the process of servicing and maintaining air purifiers installed at the Supreme Court amid Delhi’s worsening air pollution.
- 01
Much-awaited Reshuffle
There is growing curiosity among Congress leaders over the proposed reshuffling of AICC secretaries. Senior leaders of the party, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have already ‘interviewed’ around 200 probable candidates for the key posts over the past few weeks. Those eyeing the posts have been enquiring from senior party leaders about the official announcement on the reshuffle. Sources say the announcement can come any time over the next few days.
- 02
Clearing the Court Air
At a time when Delhi grapples with severe levels of air pollution, the process for servicing and maintenance of air purifiers installed at the Supreme Court has started. On Tuesday, the CPWD floated a tender with an estimated cost of Rs 7.86 lakh for the overhauling of 50 air purifiers in the main building and replacing the filters of 30 others in the complex. The CPWD has given potential bidders 60 days to complete the work.