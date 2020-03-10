Delhi Confidential: Expressing Opposition

Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot

Amid the crisis in Madhya Pradesh Congress over nominations for Rajya Sabha elections, trouble seems to be brewing in Rajasthan Congress as well. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is said to be pitching for the candidature of diamond merchant Rajiv Arora for one of the two seats which the party is in a position to win. An upset state Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot rushed to Delhi and is learnt to have conveyed his opposition to the Congress high command. Giving ticket to a moneybag, Pilot is learnt to have told the senior leaders, will send a wrong signal.

Saluting Women

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu gave a new twist to the concept of Women’s Day. Speaking in Hyderabad on the occasion of Woman’s Day on Sunday, he said vidya (education), lakshmi (wealth), shakti (energy) and shanti (peace) are all named after women, which goes to show that said this is a woman’s world, as “there is no life without women”. Usha (dawn), sandhya (dusk) and annapurna (food) are also women, as are Gayatri (mantra), Gita (epic), vandana (greeting), puja (worship), aarti and shraddha (devotion). Human values of karuna (compassion), mamta (love) and kshama (forgiveness) are also female. Not to miss rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Sarawati, Narmada, Tapti, Cauvery, etc. So, it is a woman’s world and such omnipotent women should be given their due, he stressed.

Quiet In Condolence

While both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condoled the death of former Law Minister and Congress veteran H R Bhardwaj on Sunday, the Congress leadership was surprisingly quiet. It was only 24 hours later that party president Sonia Gandhi and former chief Rahul Gandhi offered their condolences on Monday. Sonia issued a three-line statement in which she only remembered Bhardwaj as former Law Minister and Governor, and recounted his long years of service as a Parliamentarian. Rahul tweeted that Bhardwaj’s “long years of dedicated service to the Congress party will always be remembered”. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul went to the Bhardwaj residence to pay their condolences.

