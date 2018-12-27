Delhi Confidential: Vacancies To Fill Up

The Congress was to come out with a few appointments in the Sam Pitroda-headed Overseas Congress department last week but last-minute pulls and pressures seem to have delayed its release. One gets to hear that the party’s control room has been flooded with calls, mostly from abroad, for the last couple of days with inquiries about when the list will come out. Some top leaders are also keeping an eye on appointments in the parent party. The posts of two general secretaries fell vacant after Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath took over as chief ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, respectively. Gehlot is the general secretary in-charge of party organisation and Nath is in-charge of Haryana. The OBC department will also have a new chairman after Tamaradwaj Sahu became a minister in Chhattisgarh.

Hoping For A Repeat

For Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Mahendra Kumar Singh, his appointment as the party’s Assam in-charge for Lok Sabha elections appeared to be a divine intervention. When the announcement of the different state in-charges came out, Singh was in Assam and had just completed a darshan at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. He was in the state to invite Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The MLC from UP had also been the BJP’s Assam in-charge for 2016 Assembly polls, in which the party emerged victorious.

Tense Times

As election season approaches, hearts are aflutter in Trinamool Congress as there is speculation that some Parliamentarians who have maintained connections with Mukul Roy, who is now a BJP leader, may lose their tickets. Among those whose names are doing the rounds are Aparupa Poddar, Soumitra Khan and Anupam Hazra.

Taking Charge

The Union Home Ministry recently gave the charge of Police-I division, which handles posting and transfers of IPS officers, to a newly inducted joint secretary from the Postal department. The joint secretary, Amitabh Kharkwal, an officer from IpoS, was given charge of Police-I as joint secretary. The charge was earlier handled by an additional secretary-level officer from the IAS.