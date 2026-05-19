Delhi Confidential: For United Front

AT THE swearing-in ceremony of the Congress-led UDF government in Thiruvananthapuram, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was seen reaching out to each and every section of the state party unit. He hugged V D Satheesan immediately after the latter took oath as CM. When Satheesan was about to take his seat, Gandhi whispered something in his ears and the CM hurriedly walked up to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and greeted him. Gandhi also hugged Ramesh Chennithala, senior leader who was one of the frontrunners for the CM post but took oath as the Home Minister. Party insiders said Gandhi was ensuring that Chennithala, who had worked with Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, was not upset about not getting the top post.

Fresh Start The Jal Shakti Ministry has emerged as the first central department to move swiftly in engaging with the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal. On Monday, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and CM Suve­ndu Adhikari signed an MoU for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 via video­c­on­fe­rencing. The development is being viewed as significant as several other Union ministries are also preparing to revive and fast-track projects and welfare programmes that had remained stalled in West Bengal for a considerable period. Language No Bar Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made full use of his proficiency in conversational Nepali while picking tea leaves with plantation workers at Sikkim’s Namchi during his recent three-day visit to the state. Scindia, married to Priyadarshini Raje Scindia who traces her lineage to Nepalese royalty, conversed with workers and appreciated their skill in swiftly identifying and plucking the two leaves and one bud variety, while trying his hand at plucking the leaves himself.