Delhi Confidential: The Big Question

Will Congress president Sonia Gandhi campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana? Because of ill-health, she has been off the campaign trail since the 2017 Uttar Pradesh election. But the situation is different this time. She is back as party president now and Rahul Gandhi has visibly taken a backseat when it comes to organisational activities. So the big question in the minds of Congress leaders is that whether Sonia will hit the campaign train again.

Twitter Trend

Advertising

Prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing the stage with US President Donald Trump, several BJP workers changed the picture on their Twitter handles to “Howdy Modi’’. Apart from party workers, Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Dr Harsh Vardhan, LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Tripura CM Biplab Deb put up the ‘Howdy, Modi’ image on their Twitter handles.

Planning To Move

The foundation stone for the new Congress headquarters near ITO was laid in 2009 by the then Prime minister Manmohan Singh. It has been a decade since then. The grand old party is now planning to move into their new office by the year-end. The buzz is that the party is trying to get the new office ready by its foundation day in December. Given the fact that the party could not complete construction of the new office in a decade, many in the party are keeping their fingers crossed this time.