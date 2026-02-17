Delhi Confidential: Stray Talk

Leaders from different camps came together in the Capital to voice their concern over stray dogs’ care. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and NCP leader Anish Gawande shared the dais at the Press Club of India. The leaders, along with activists, advocated for a constitutional and humane solution to the issue of stray dogs’ management across the country. While chatting with other panellists, Renuka, who stirred a controversy last year by bringing a stray dog to the Parliament complex, also shared a few jokes which could be interpreted as veiled attacks on the government.

AI Impact

Ahead of the inauguration of the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on Monday, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh picked up Nitin Seth’s book ‘Human Edge in the AI Age’ while travelling from Chennai to Delhi on Sunday. The minister, a frequent traveller, never boards a flight without a book or two. His latest choice seems to be in keeping with the theme of the global event being held in the Capital.

Party Affairs

With Parliament scheduled to reconvene for the second phase of Budget Session on March 9, BJP circles are abuzz with the possibility of “a significant organisational event” in the capital during the interim. According to party insiders, several significant decisions — including organisational appointments for party’s new national president Nitin Nabin’s team and in a handful of state units which were not part of the recent nationwide overhaul — are likely to be given the go-ahead at this meeting expected after the conclusion of the AI Impact Summit.