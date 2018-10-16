Delhi Confidential: Will He? Will He Not?

Kamal Nath Kamal Nath

While the Congress is mounting a stiff challenge to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, one difficulty it faces is that both its apparent chief ministerial aspirants — Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia — are Lok Sabha MPs and have not been MLAs. Nath, for instance, is a nine-time MP. Many in the party are wondering whether both, or at least one of them, would contest the Assembly elections to show that the party is making a serious bid this time. The BJP, for example, had fielded B S Yeddyurappa in Karnataka. In Rajasthan, too, the big question is whether state Congress chief Sachin Pilot will contest the Vidhan Sabha polls. Pilot did not contest recent Lok Sabha by-elections from Ajmer Lok Sabha seat, which he had represented in the past.

Saviour On Board

Following sudden panic on a New Delhi-Rome Air India flight last week when a woman passenger was taken seriously ill, two BJP Lok Sabha MPs aboard were on hand as saviours. Dr Sanjay Jaiswal (Bettiah) and Heena Gavit (Nandurbar), both holding MD degrees, responded immediately when the crew made an emergency announcement and stabilised the passenger. Jaiswal and Gavit were part the Indian Parliamentary Union delegation headed for Geneva to attend the 139th Assembly of the organisation.

Conspiracy theory

Shashi Tharoor’s remarks that most good Hindus will want a temple at Ayodhya but no good Hindu would want it to be built by destroying another’s place of worship has not gone down well with some Congress leaders. The party officially said Tharoor has already made it clear that the comments were in his personal capacity, even though some leaders were not happy. Interestingly, a member of the party’s communication department on Twitter repeated a question — posed by another user — whether some leaders deliberately make such controversial statements just before crucial elections to hurt the party and Rahul Gandhi. Mahila Morcha president Sushmita Dev ‘liked’ the question.

