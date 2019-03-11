Delhi Confidential: In A Fix

ONE OF the high-profile entrants in the Congress this election season was BJP MP and former cricketer Kirti Azad. He is the MP from Bihar’s Dharbhanga. Azad, however, is said to be in a spot of bother as there is a strong claimant for his Dharbhanga seat. Like Azad, Mukesh Sahni of the Vikasheel Insaf Party is another leader who has switched sides. Sahni joined the alliance led by the RJD and Congress in Bihar some time ago. And, if sources are to be believed, the RJD had promised him Dharbhanga seat when he decided to join the alliance. Sahni, who belongs to the Mallah community, hails from Dharbhanga. With Sahni in no mood to relent, Azad now is said to be looking for a safe seat in Bihar.

Advertising

In same car

THE THREE election commissioners broke convention on Sunday and travelled together in one vehicle to Vigyan Bhawan for the much-awaited press conference on Lok Sabha polls. Each commissioner usually travels in his own car with their own security. On Sunday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora sat in front and his colleagues Sunil Chandra and Ashok Lavasa sat behind.

Environment on mind

APART FROM keeping poll campaign clean and fair, the Election Commission is now also trying to make them environmentally clean. The Commission issued instructions to all political parties recently urging them to not use single-use plastic items (posters) as campaign material. Instead, the poll panel has suggested use of natural fabrics and recycled material.

Still not up

IT HAS been five days since the official BJP website was allegedly hacked. The bjp.org still shows an under maintenance board. “We’ll be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we’re performing some maintenance at the moment. We’ll be back online shortly” was the message since Tuesday morning and it was not functioning even after the elections were announced on Sunday. However, the party’s other communication modes appeared to be oblivious of its non-functioning. The text messages suggest to log on to the website to check the official releases. Party leaders said after the hacking attempts, the website was shown for cyber security audit in case hackers installed malware. While the party maintains that it did not want to take any chances with its security hence the delay, it has triggered a speculation that the website could be getting re-designed.