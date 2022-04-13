Delhi Confidential: Shrinking Space

THE GOVERNMENT may have indicated that it will not ask Congress to vacate its 24, Akbar Road office immediately but the party has received orders to vacate the next door bungalow, which houses the Seva Dal office. The party had begun construction of its new headquarters on Kotla road way back in 2009. The foundation stone for the building was laid by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in December that year. But the building is nowhere near completion. While the fate of the Akbar Road office still hangs in a balance, the party has no option now but to vacate its offices from the nearby 26, Akbar Road bungalow. Leave aside vacating 24, Akbar Road, work has now begun for erecting temporary structures in the premises to accommodate the Seva Dal office, which was functioning in the next bungalow.

Hindi Push WHILE HOME Minister Amit Shah’s push for Hindi has created a political controversy, the Ministry of Home Affairs is going a step ahead in pushing Hindi use in official work. Already all files in the ministry and agencies under it are prepared in Hindi. All statements released by the ministry are first released in Hindi as well. The Rajbhasha Vibhag, however, has now begun asking officials to send even emails in Hindi.