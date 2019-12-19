Delhi Confidential: Quick Response

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s surprise decision to sit on a dharna at India Gate on Monday seemed to have caught the party’s leadership unawares. Only a handful of party workers were present at the venue when she reached there. Priyanka was said to be upset, and the situation was so embarrassing that Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev had to make frantic calls and ask leaders to reach India Gate immediately. Top leaders soon flocked to India Gate, underlining the fact that Priyanka is not just another AICC general secretary.

Lacking Support

Despite representing people in the world’s largest democracy, Indian MPs seem to compare poorly with their counterparts from many other countries with respect to research and secretarial support they get. This came out during an interaction between a 13-member official delegation of the secretariat of House of Representatives of Indonesia with that of a Rajya Sabha team led by P P K Ramacharyulu. Each of the 575 members of the lower house of Indonesian Parliament is provided with five subject matter experts and two PAs. An Indian MP gets Rs 40,000 per month. Each of the 11 Parliamentary committees of Indonesia is provided with 10 experts. None of the 24 committees of Indian Parliament have that advantage.

On Front Foot

The RSS has asked all its publicity networks to go on the front foot and let out that there is nothing unconstitutional in what the BJP-led Union government is doing. The Sangh’s sah-sarkaryawah, Manmohan Vaidya, and prachar pramukh, Arun Kumar, addressed a meeting at Hastinapur on Sunday. It was attended by editors and managers of Sangh’s magazines and other publications. The delegates, it is learnt, were told to point out that the government is taking up issues discussed in the Constituent Assembly, and that are in national interest, but not followed up by successive Congress-led governments. They were also told to speak on how Congress governments in the past amended the Constitution on crucial issues on many occasions.

