Delhi Confidential: Birthday Highlights

With Congress president Sonia Gandhi avoiding attending public events and former party chief Rahul Gandhi out of the country, it was senior Congress leader A K Antony who hoisted the party flag at an event at the AICC headquarters to mark the party’s 136th foundation day on Monday. The day was special for Antony, a CWC member and former Kerala Chief Minister, as he celebrated his 80th birthday on Monday. It was a day of double joy for the Congress veteran. In Kerala, his party colleagues, including former CM Oommen Chandy, state Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran and M M Hassan, wrote articles in leading newspapers to celebrate his birthday.

Freight Thought

A lot of thought, it seems, went into deciding which commodities the trains, which would be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor on Tuesday, should carry. After a lot of deliberation, it was decided that the train from Khurja should carry foodgrain. Some officials were of the view that this is apt considering the current political environment.

Sound of Music

German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner is no ordinary diplomat. He has launched a music album with 18 musical pieces in which he played all the instruments, and produced a classical music masterpiece. Lindner, who recorded on digital and analog equipment, played Mozart, Handel and Schubert, among others, and stitched them together in a studio.