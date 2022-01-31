Delhi confidential: Cong’s CM Hunt

IS CONGRESS high command’s decision to let Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from two seats a signal that he will be the party’s CM face in Punjab? The jury is out on that. But the Congress claims it has set in motion an exercise to find out the opinion of the public as well as its rank and file on their preferred CM choices. Sources said as many as 70 people have been deployed by the data analytics department to get real-time feedback on the party’s prospects in Punjab. The social media department has deployed close to 250 people to collect inputs from the public. Besides, at least two external agencies are doing surveys to find out the preferred CM candidate. Opinion of the party functionaries right from the block level is also being sought, the sources claimed.

Covid Precautions AS THE Budget Session of Parliament begins on Monday, all members have been asked to undergo RTPCR tests at least 48 hours before the session commences. In case anyone tests positive, they can come back after seven days of home quarantine, and won't need a negative test report. Members will be seated across the galleries and chambers of both the Houses. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who just recovered from Covid, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday to take stock of the situation. Both Houses will lose an hour of functioning each, due to the staggered timing.

Lunch Treat IT WAS a rare treat for the team that created and performed for the Jammu and Kashmir tableau after the Republic Day celebrations this year. The team members were called by Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who hails from Jammu, for lunch at his official residence in the national capital before they returned home. The delegation turned up in full traditional costume to join the minister for lunch.