Delhi Confidential: Singh On Song

Most participants of the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra are amazed by veteran leader Digvijaya Singh’s fitness levels and daily routine. The 75-year-old gets up every day at 4 am and sends good morning messages on the WhatsApp group for yatris. The messages are usually long. He gives detailed health updates on yatris who are unwell — one of them recently underwent a kidney stone procedure — talks about various housekeeping issues, including the quality of food served, and tries to keep the morale high. With the football World Cup underway, some yatris urged him to set up a big screen to watch the matches together. Singh has assured the yatris that their wish would be fulfilled.

In Parents’ Corner

Children of some political leaders seem to be coming of age on the political scene — at least on social media. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s daughters — Aditi and Tina — are active on Twitter and have been posting political tweets for a while. With their mother, Dimple Yadav, contesting the by-election in their late grandfather’s constituency of Mainpuri, the siblings have come out in her support. Aditi’s latest tweet is a picture of SP leaders on the dais with the caption, “Mainpuri ki samyukt janasabha (Mainpuri’s united gathering)”. Tina’s latest post warns the BJP: “Everything will be accounted [for]…BJP will be freed from power.” She posted the picture of an advertisement by BJP on “free vaccine” in the tweet. With his father fighting a fierce internal political battle in Rajasthan Congress, Sachin Pilot’s son, Aaran, who introduces himself as “Player for FC Dwarka. B Division Delhi League; Goalkeeper”, also does not shy away from making a political point. Supporting his father, Aaran recently posted a picture of Pilot with supporters and wrote: “Raat ke andhere mein ujaale ki kiran (a ray of light in the darkness)”.

Pulling Up Socks

Over the last few months the NCERT has been trying to improve its work culture. On November 29, the NCERT administration issued a circular flagging non-availability of officers at the level of undersecretary and below on important occasions. It noted that these officers “frequently proceed on leave”. In September, the Council had rapped officials for unnecessary delays in clearing of files. Earlier this year, employees were also pulled up for loitering around much beyond lunch time.